EADIE Eleanor Suddenly, but peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on 11th March, 2019, Eleanor (nee Douglas), aged 94 years, beloved wife of the late Quill, cherished mum of Audrey, Muriel, David and Graeme, also a devoted gran and great-gran. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 25th March, at 11 a.m., to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the service for Auchterderran Kinglassie Parish Church if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 21, 2019
