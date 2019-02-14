|
|
|
HODGKINSON Edwynn Peacefully, at Benore Care Home, in the presence of his loving family, on Friday, 8th February, 2019, Edwynn Hodgkinson, aged 79 years, of Cowdenbeath, formerly of Kirkcaldy. Beloved husband of Helen, loving father to Paul, Fiona,Gary and Scott, dearly loved grandad to James, Olivia, Jacob, Erin and Taylor, also a much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and dear friend to many. Funeral service will take place at Broad Street Bowling Club, Cowdenbeath, on Tuesday,
19th February, at 11.15 a.m., interment thereafter at Beath Cemetery, at
12.00 p.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 14, 2019
