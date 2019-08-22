|
NELSON Edward The family for the late Edward Nelson would like to thank all relatives and friends for their kindness shown to them during their recent sad loss also for the cards and flowers received. Special thanks to the staff of Victoria Hospice for their dedicated care. To Denis Madden for his comforting service and to the Co-op Funeralcare, Kirkcaldy for all the arrangements. Lastly to all who paid their last respects at the crematorium and who generously donated to the collection for Victoria Hospice which amounted to £394
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 22, 2019