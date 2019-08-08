Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:45
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward NELSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward (Eddie) NELSON

Notice Condolences

Edward (Eddie) NELSON Notice
NELSON Edward (Eddie) Peacefully, after a short illness at Victoria Hospice on Saturday, 3rd August, 2019, Edward (Eddie) ,aged 84 years of Kirkcaldy, beloved husband of Una, loving dad of Eddie and Deborah, also a much loved grandad and great-grandad. He will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Thursday, 15th August, at 11.45 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the service for the Victoria Hospice, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.