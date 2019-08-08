|
NELSON Edward (Eddie) Peacefully, after a short illness at Victoria Hospice on Saturday, 3rd August, 2019, Edward (Eddie) ,aged 84 years of Kirkcaldy, beloved husband of Una, loving dad of Eddie and Deborah, also a much loved grandad and great-grandad. He will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Thursday, 15th August, at 11.45 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the service for the Victoria Hospice, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 8, 2019