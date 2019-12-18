|
|
|
LIDDLE Peacefully at home surrounded by his family on 7th December 2019.
Eddie (Edward), formerly GDC,
aged 81 years.
Devoted and loving husband of Morag, treasured dad of Craig, Bruce, Moira and much loved dad in law of Kerry and Mike, precious and loving grandad and great grandad to his seven grandchildren and great grandaughter, much loved brother, brother in law, uncle and great uncle.
A true gentleman and friend.
Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Friday 20th December at 11am to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only, however donations in lieu can be made on leaving the crematorium for Victoria Hospital Cardiac Unit.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 18, 2019