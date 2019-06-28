|
MAYNE Drew Marion, Shona and Barry, would like to thank all relatives, friends, family and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards, letters and flowers received in our recent sad loss of Drew. Special thanks to Rev Jeff Martin, for his comforting service, also Ian McInroy and the St Andrews and District Hearts Supporters Club, Steven Stewart Funeral Directors, Cupar, for all their help and guidance at this difficult time and all who attended the funeral service. Generous amount of £464.40, was donated for the Salvation Army.
Published in Fife Today on June 28, 2019