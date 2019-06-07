|
|
|
MAYNE Drew Sadly passed away at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee on Sunday, 2nd June, 2019, Drew, aged 67 years of Cupar, beloved husband of Marian, loved dad of Shona and her partner Barry, also a good friend to many. Funeral service on Thursday, 13th June, in Cupar Old & St Michael of Tarvit Parish Church, Kirkgate, Cupar at 10 a.m., and then on to Cupar Cemetery for 11 a.m., to which all friends and family are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, may be made at church doors for Salvation Army.
Published in Fife Today on June 7, 2019
Read More