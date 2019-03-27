Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
12:45
Largo Parish Church
Committal
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
14:15
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas SMITH

Notice Condolences

Douglas SMITH Notice
SMITH Douglas Peacefully, in his sleep at home, on Tuesday, 19th March, 2019. Douglas, in his 103rd year, of Upper Largo (formerly of Perth). Beloved son of the late Douglas and Rose Smith of Kingskettle, much loved dad, grandad, great-grandad, great-great-grandad and Friend. Funeral service to be held at Largo Parish Church, on Wednesday, 3rd April, at 12.45 p.m., followed by committal thereafter at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 2.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired, may be given in aid of the SSPCA on leaving the church and crematorium.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.