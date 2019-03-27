|
|
|
SMITH Douglas Peacefully, in his sleep at home, on Tuesday, 19th March, 2019. Douglas, in his 103rd year, of Upper Largo (formerly of Perth). Beloved son of the late Douglas and Rose Smith of Kingskettle, much loved dad, grandad, great-grandad, great-great-grandad and Friend. Funeral service to be held at Largo Parish Church, on Wednesday, 3rd April, at 12.45 p.m., followed by committal thereafter at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 2.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired, may be given in aid of the SSPCA on leaving the church and crematorium.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 27, 2019
