MELVILLE Douglas (Dougie) Margaret, Jacqui and Vicky wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received during their recent sad loss of Dougie. Special thanks to Neil Dorward for his comforting service, to Callum Robertson Funeral Directors for all their help and finally, to all who paid their last respects to Doug at the crematorium and came to the Oswald House Hotel afterwards. The sum raised for the ICU and Cancer Research reached £460. Thank you.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 14, 2019
