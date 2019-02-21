Resources More Obituaries for Douglas DENWETTE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Douglas DENWETTE

Notice DENWETTE Douglas The family of the late Douglas (Dougie), would like to thank the friends and neighbours who paid their last respects at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Thursday, 14th February and for the many cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy which they received. A special thanks to the veterans of the Black Watch, their Standard Bearer and Piper, the Standard Bearer of the RCT, John Ramsay from the British Legion Riders and to everyone who came to the Strathearn Hotel to help celebrate Dougie's life. Our thanks also to Denis Madden for his wonderful service and to Callum Robertson Funeral Directors for their support and attention to detail. Finally, our sincere thanks to all the staff at Methven House who gave us outstanding support over the past few difficult weeks. Published in Fife Today on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices