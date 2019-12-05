|
CAMERON Douglas Peacefully, in the presence of his loving family, at Alexander House Care Home, Crossgates, on Thursday, 28th November, 2019. Douglas, aged 79 years of Kirkcaldy, (over looking Starks Park). Loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
Loved by all he met.
Funeral service to be held at Strathearn Hotel, Kirkcaldy, on Tuesday, December 10, at 10.30 a.m., thereafter at Leslie Cemetery, at 11.30 a.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, however donations can be made in memory of Douglas to Alexander Care Home, Crossgates, on leaving the service.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 5, 2019