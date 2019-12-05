Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas CAMERON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas CAMERON

Notice Condolences

Douglas CAMERON Notice
CAMERON Douglas Peacefully, in the presence of his loving family, at Alexander House Care Home, Crossgates, on Thursday, 28th November, 2019. Douglas, aged 79 years of Kirkcaldy, (over looking Starks Park). Loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
Loved by all he met.
Funeral service to be held at Strathearn Hotel, Kirkcaldy, on Tuesday, December 10, at 10.30 a.m., thereafter at Leslie Cemetery, at 11.30 a.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, however donations can be made in memory of Douglas to Alexander Care Home, Crossgates, on leaving the service.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -