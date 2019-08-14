Home

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:15
Masonhill Crematorium
Ayr
STUART Doroth (nee Allan) Dorothy, formerly of Michael Street, Buckhaven, beloved wife of the late Norman Stuart (Stuarts the Baker). Dorothy, passed away suddenly, at home in Ayr, on Saturday, 3rd August, 2019. Dearly loved mum of Brian and Alistair. A much loved mum-in-law, aunt, grandma and great-grandma. Dorothy will be sadly missed by all the family and her many friends. Funeral service will take place on Friday, 16th August, 2019, at Masonhill Crematorium, Ayr, at 11.15 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers, to Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 14, 2019
