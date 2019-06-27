|
|
|
SMITH Dorothy In her sleep at Gowrie House Care Home, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, 24th June, 2019. Dorothy (nee Briscoe), aged 88 years. For 62 years much loved wife of Robin. Mother of Katharine and Alison. Nanna to Eleanor, Alexander, Amy, Rebecca, and Tristan. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 8th July, at 12.45 p.m. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu may be given to Dementia Scotland or RVS due to Dorothy's long connection with WRVS at Victoria Hospital.
Published in Fife Today on June 27, 2019
