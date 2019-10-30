|
CAIRNS Dorothy Sadly, on Saturday, 26th October, 2019, after a long battle bravely borne, at Chapel Level Nursing Home. Dorothy (Dot), aged 91 years, formerly of Stroma Way, Glenrothes, devoted wife of the late Robert (Bob), much loved mum to the late Lynda, cherished mum of Sandra and treasured mother-in-law of John. Funeral service to be held, on Tuesday, 5th November, at Co-op Funeralcare, Cos Lane, Glenrothes, at 1 p.m., followed by interment thereafter, at Hayfield Cemetery, at 2 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Donations, if preferred to floral tributes, may be given in Dot's memory, to Fife Dog Rescue and Rehoming.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 30, 2019