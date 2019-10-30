Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy CAIRNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy CAIRNS

Notice Condolences

Dorothy CAIRNS Notice
CAIRNS Dorothy Sadly, on Saturday, 26th October, 2019, after a long battle bravely borne, at Chapel Level Nursing Home. Dorothy (Dot), aged 91 years, formerly of Stroma Way, Glenrothes, devoted wife of the late Robert (Bob), much loved mum to the late Lynda, cherished mum of Sandra and treasured mother-in-law of John. Funeral service to be held, on Tuesday, 5th November, at Co-op Funeralcare, Cos Lane, Glenrothes, at 1 p.m., followed by interment thereafter, at Hayfield Cemetery, at 2 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Donations, if preferred to floral tributes, may be given in Dot's memory, to Fife Dog Rescue and Rehoming.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.