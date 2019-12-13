Home

MOORE Dorothea Peacefully, at Willow House Care Home, Anstruther, on Monday, 9th December, 2019, Dorothea (Dot), dearly beloved wife of the late Jim, much loved mum of Campbell and Fraser and a dear grandmother. Funeral service in the Parish Church of the Holy Trinity, South Street, St Andrews, on Wednesday, 18th December, at 10.15 a.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment thereafter in the Western Cemetery, at 11 a.m. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be made for Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 13, 2019
