Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:00
St Leonard's Parish Church
Donald (Don) BEASLEY

BEASLEY Donald (Don) Passed away peacefully, at home, on Thursday, 22nd August, 2019. Husband of the late Margaret, a loving father, step-father, grandad and great-grandad and a friend to many. A service of remembrance will be held at St Leonard's Parish Church, on Tuesday, 10th September, at 12 noon, to which all friends and family are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, however donations in lieu in aid of Marie Curie may be given when leaving the church.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 30, 2019
