PARSONS Derek The family of the late Derek Parsons would like to thanks all family, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy received during their recent sad bereavement. Special thanks to Craig Adamson for his comforting service, to Callum Robertson Funeral Directors for their help and guidance. Thanks to all the carers and nurses for their care to Derek. Finally, thanks to all who paid their last respects at the crematorium and generously donated £483 to Marie Curie.
Published in Fife Today on July 18, 2019