PARSONS Derek Peacefully, at home, with his loving wife by his side, on Tuesday, 2nd July, 2019, Derek, aged 82 years, of Kirkcaldy, formerly Rosyth. Much loved husband of Shiela, devoted dad, grandad, great-grandad and father-in-law. Who will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 12th July, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given as you leave the service for Marie Curie, if so desired. Please wear something of colour in celebration of Derek's life.
Published in Fife Today on July 4, 2019