LENNON Dennis The family of the late Dennis Lennon, would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours, for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following their sad loss. Special thanks to the doctors and staff at Ward 34, Victoria Hospital, for the excellent care and kindness shown to both Dennis and his family. Sincere thanks to Jessica and all staff at Denbeath Co-op Funeralcare, for their professional service, care and support at this time. Also, to Craig Adamson, for his fitting tribute to Dennis. Finally, heartfelt thanks to everyone who paid their last respects to Dennis at the crematorium and generously donated the sum of £250 for Ward 34, Victoria Hospital.
Published in Fife Today on July 3, 2019