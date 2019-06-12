|
Lennon Dennis Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Thursday, 30th May, 2019, Dennis, aged 89 years, a dear father to Dius, Celia, Anna, Sandra, Stuart, Susan and the late John, a loving partner to Grace, a proud grandfather, great-grandfather and a friend to many. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 25th June, at 11.00 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given if so desired to Ward 34, Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.
Published in Fife Today on June 12, 2019
