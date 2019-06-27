Home

KELMAN Dawn Peacefully, after a short illness, at Victoria Hospice Kirkcaldy, on Monday, 24th June, 2019, Dawn, aged 50 years. A much loved mum of Tia Rose, a dear sister of Shane, Callum and Charlene, a loving daughter of the late Maureen, also a much loved niece, aunty, cousin and good friend to all who knew her. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 4th July, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family, friends and neighbours are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on June 27, 2019
