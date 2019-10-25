|
IMRIE Davina Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, at Adamson Hospital, Cupar, on Friday, 18th October, 2019. Davina, aged 77 years, of Cupar, formerly of Denbrae Farm, Logie, beloved wife of Bob, much loved mum of Kevin and Pauline, loving and devoted granny of Sarah, Cameron, Michael and Mark, also a dear sister, aunt and good friend to many. Funeral service on Wednesday, 6th November, in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if so desired, may be made at the crematorium doors for Cancer Research UK.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 25, 2019