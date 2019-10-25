Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Davina IMRIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Davina IMRIE

Notice Condolences

Davina IMRIE Notice
IMRIE Davina Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, at Adamson Hospital, Cupar, on Friday, 18th October, 2019. Davina, aged 77 years, of Cupar, formerly of Denbrae Farm, Logie, beloved wife of Bob, much loved mum of Kevin and Pauline, loving and devoted granny of Sarah, Cameron, Michael and Mark, also a dear sister, aunt and good friend to many. Funeral service on Wednesday, 6th November, in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if so desired, may be made at the crematorium doors for Cancer Research UK.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.