BEEDIE Davina Peacefully, at Arbroath Infirmary, on Wednesday, 4th December, 2019, Davina (Vina) (nee Donaldson), aged 81 years. Loving wife of Bill, beloved mum of Colin, Sandy and Diane, dear mother-in-law of Janice, Maureen and Michelle, also a loving gran and great-gran. Funeral service, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited at Arbroath West Kirk, on Thursday, 12th December, at 12.15 p.m., thereafter to Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, arriving 1.30 p.m. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made at the church and crematorium doors in aid of Christian Aid and Arbroath West Kirk.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 11, 2019
