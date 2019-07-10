Home

Davie LAMB

Notice

Davie LAMB Notice
LAMB Davie The family of the late Davie Lamb, wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement, also for the cards and floral tributes received. Thanks to all the medical staff, who cared for Davie during his illness, special thanks to Denis Madden, for his brilliant send off and to Barney the Piper. Finally, thanks to staff at Co-op Funeralcare, Denbeath, for funeral arrangements.
Published in Fife Today on July 10, 2019
