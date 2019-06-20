Home

RUTHERFORD David Peacefully, after a short illness, at Victoria Hospice, on 9th June, 2019, David aged 76. Beloved husband of Janet, much loved dad of Marie, Julie and David, loving grandad of Gemma, David and George. Sadly missed by all.
Service at Kirkcaldy crematorium, on Friday, 28th June, at 1.30 p.m., to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given for Victoria Hospice, on leaving the service, if so desired. No black colours please, at family's request.
Published in Fife Today on June 20, 2019
