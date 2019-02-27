|
|
|
PHILP David Peacefully, after a short illness, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, 20th February, 2019, David, aged
76 years, much loved husband of Linda, a loving dad to Nicola, Fiona and the late Michelle, grandfather to Daniel, David, Aimee and Rebecca. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Saturday, 2nd March, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Donations in lieu can be left on leaving the crematorium, to the Victoria Hospital High Dependency Unit.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 27, 2019
