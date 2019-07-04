|
NICHOLSON David Passed away, peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday, 22nd June, 2019, Dave, aged 82 years, of Kirkcaldy, former owner of Spares and Repairs in the Postings, Kirkcaldy. Dearly loved husband of Daisy, much loved dad of Martin, Joyce and Ruth, dear father-in-law of Fiona, Donald and Stuart and a devoted grandpa and papa. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 8th July, at 1.30 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on July 4, 2019