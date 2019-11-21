|
MEDD David Suddenly but peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday, 9th November, 2019. David, aged 72 years, of Freuchie, formerly of Gallatown, Kirkcaldy, 40 years in the Oil and Gas Industry and former Fife Flyers Player. Beloved husband of Pauline, much loved dad of Christopher, Caroline and Claire, loving grandad of Emma and Katie a dear brother of Kareen and Edana, also a loved father-in-law, uncle and good friend to many. Funeral service on Friday, 29th November, in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 2.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired may be made at crematorium doors for ICU at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 21, 2019