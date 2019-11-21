Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
14:15
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for David MEDD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David MEDD

Notice Condolences

David MEDD Notice
MEDD David Suddenly but peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday, 9th November, 2019. David, aged 72 years, of Freuchie, formerly of Gallatown, Kirkcaldy, 40 years in the Oil and Gas Industry and former Fife Flyers Player. Beloved husband of Pauline, much loved dad of Christopher, Caroline and Claire, loving grandad of Emma and Katie a dear brother of Kareen and Edana, also a loved father-in-law, uncle and good friend to many. Funeral service on Friday, 29th November, in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, at 2.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired may be made at crematorium doors for ICU at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -