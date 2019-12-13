Home

MATTHEW David Peacefully, at home in Gauldry, on 4th December, 2019, beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Betty), loving father to Neil and Craig and grandpa to Cameron, Morgan and Robyn-Rose. Funeral service in Balmerino Parish Church, on Friday, 20th December, at 11.30 a.m., to which all friends are respectfully invited, interment thereafter in Balmerino Cemetery, at 12.45 p.m. Family flowers only please, however donations, if desired, may be given at the church for the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 13, 2019
