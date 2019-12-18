|
IZATT David Passed away peacefully, at Cameron Hospital, Windygates, on Friday, 13th December, 2019. David, aged 82 years of Glenrothes and formerly East Wemyss. Much loved partner of Marion, loving dad of Debbie and Kerry, Brian and Lesley, a devoted grandpa and great-grandpa and a dear brother. Service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Saturday, 21st December, at 9.30 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Cancer Research UK, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 18, 2019