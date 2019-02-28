Home

Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00
Hayfield Cemetery
GREENHILL David David, passed away suddenly at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy with his loving family by his side. A loving husband to Jeannie, a doting dad to his five daughters and sons-in-law and a proud grandad to his eleven grandchildren. Funeral service at Hayfield Cemetery on Monday, 11th March, at 11 a.m., to which all family and friends are warmly invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu of flowers can be given at the graveside, if so desired, towards his granddaughter Rebekah's on going treatment at the Beatson Centre.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 28, 2019
