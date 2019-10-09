Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
12:45
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
CROOKSTON David Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital on Wednesday, 2nd October, 2019, David, aged 84 years. Loving husband to the late Betty, devoted dad to Anne, Shiona, David and Lorraine, also a precious father-in-law. A much loved grandad, pops, great-grandad and great-great-grandad, and a dear friend to all that knew him, he will be sadly missed. Funeral service to be held on Wednesday, 16th October, 2019, at Kirkcaldy Crematorium for 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, however donations may be given in lieu on leaving the service for Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 9, 2019
