CHRISTIE David Peacefully, at his home, on 18th November, 2019, David, aged 78 years, of Kirkcaldy. Beloved husband to the late Nancy, devoted dad to Billy and Dov, a loving grandad to Sharon, David and Andrew, a much loved great-grandad and a caring father-in-law to Adele, also a friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 2nd December, at 3 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Cancer Research, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 28, 2019