BONTHRONE David Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at Queen Margaret Hospital, on Thursday, 7th November, 2019, David Bonthrone, aged 83 years, of Cardenden. Beloved husband to Margaret, loving dad to Andrew and John, loving grandad to Sarah, Craig and Leigh also brother to Mary. Funeral service will take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, 21st November, at 3.00 p.m., to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited, family flowers only please, however donations if so desired will be gratefully received in aid of Queen Margaret Hospital Dunfermline.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 14, 2019
