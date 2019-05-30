|
HUTCHISON Christine Brian and Derek would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy received. Their sincere thanks go to Dr Duggan, Dr McCrickard and their teams, for taking care of their late mum Christine, also to Sandy, Lee and Callum of Callum Robertson Funeral Directors for their care and guidance throughout. Special thanks to Denis Madden for his uplifting service and finally to all family and friends who paid their last respects at the crematorium.
Published in Fife Today on May 30, 2019
