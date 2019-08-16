|
|
|
BAINBRIDGE Christine
(nee Brown) Passed away, on July 25, 2019, at East Cheshire Hospice, 11 weeks after the death of her beloved husband Derek. A much loved stepmother of Mary and son-in-law Saeed, grandmother of Safia and Zara. Dearly loved sister to Wilma, Joan, Stewart and the late David. A loving sister-in-law, aunt and cousin. Funeral service at St. Marys Church, Stamford Rd., Bowdon, Altrincham, Cheshire WA14 2TP at 11 am, on August 19, 2019. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to benefit WaterAid.org. All enquiries may be sent to Ashton Brookes Funeral Services, Churchside, Church Street, Altrincham, WA14 4DB. Telephone 0161 928 2000.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 16, 2019