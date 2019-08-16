Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ashton Brookes
Churchside
Altrincham, Cheshire WA14 4DB
0161 660 4516
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00
St. Marys Church
Stamford Rd.
Bowdon, Altrincham, Cheshire
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine BAINBRIDGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine (Brown) BAINBRIDGE

Notice Condolences

Christine (Brown) BAINBRIDGE Notice
BAINBRIDGE Christine
(nee Brown) Passed away, on July 25, 2019, at East Cheshire Hospice, 11 weeks after the death of her beloved husband Derek. A much loved stepmother of Mary and son-in-law Saeed, grandmother of Safia and Zara. Dearly loved sister to Wilma, Joan, Stewart and the late David. A loving sister-in-law, aunt and cousin. Funeral service at St. Marys Church, Stamford Rd., Bowdon, Altrincham, Cheshire WA14 2TP at 11 am, on August 19, 2019. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to benefit WaterAid.org. All enquiries may be sent to Ashton Brookes Funeral Services, Churchside, Church Street, Altrincham, WA14 4DB. Telephone 0161 928 2000.
Published in Fife Today on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ashton Brookes
Download Now