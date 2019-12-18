Home

Christina (Chris) HARROW

Notice

Christina (Chris) HARROW Notice
HARROW Christina (Chris) Thank you to all our relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness and sympathy shown following their recent sad loss of my mother and for all the cards, phone calls and messages received. Thanks also to the Rev Alan Morton for his comforting service, to Neil and all at Brunton Funeral Directors for their professionalism and compassionate support. And to all those who paid their last respects at St Kenneth's Church and at the graveside. Your generosity raised over £300 for Mary's Meals.
Published in Fife Today on Dec. 18, 2019
