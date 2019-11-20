|
|
|
HARROW Christina Peacefully, at home on 11th November, 2019, Chrissie, aged 95 years of Bonnybank, beloved wife of the late John Harrow, much loved mum of Jim and partner Karen, loving sister to Irene and a dear aunt and friend to many, especially Susie, George and Isabel. Funeral service at St Kenneth's Church, Kennoway, on Wednesday, 27th November, at 10.15 a.m., and thereafter to Kennoway Cemetery, at 11 a.m.,
to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 20, 2019