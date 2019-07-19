Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
Aberdeen
MILNER Chris Of Strathkinness, died peacefully, 9th July, 2019, at home after a short illness, dearly beloved husband to Louise and father to Nick and Joseph, son and step-son to Margareta and Martin, cherished brother of Tom, Hannah and Sophie, uncle and brother-in-law. A good friend to many. Funeral on 18th July, in Maryculter, Aberdeenshire,
memorial celebration of his life in Aberdeen on 31st July. All family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Fife Today on July 19, 2019
