STEWART Chic The family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy received during their very sad loss of Chic. Special thanks to Ewan Skinner, for his kind words and comforting service, to the staff of Co-op Funeralcare, Kirkcaldy, for their handling of the arrangements and to all who paid their respects at the crematorium and donated so generously to the collection for Alzheimer Scotland raising £300.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 26, 2019