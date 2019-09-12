Home

STEWART Chic Peacefully, at home in Dunfermline on Saturday, 7th September, 2019, Chic, aged 89 years, formerly of Kirkcaldy and Methil. Beloved husband of the late Vina and a loving dad, father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service at Dunfermline Crematorium on Wednesday, 18th September, at 11.30 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the service for Alzheimers Scotland, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Sept. 12, 2019
