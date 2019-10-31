|
GIVENS Chic The family of the late Chic Givens, wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the cards, flowers and messages of support following their recent sad loss of Chic. Thanks to Denis Madden for his uplifting words. Also to Michael, Chic's son-in-law, who gave such a wonderful eulogy and to Karen, Chic's granddaughter, who read a poem so beautifully. Grateful thanks to Ian Johnston Funeral Directors, for their care and compassion shown throughout. Special thanks to Daisy and all the carers who looked after Chic so well. Final thanks to everyone who attended at the crematorium and donated so kindly to MS Therapy (ARMS), a total of £283.56 was raised.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 31, 2019