KANE Charlie Peacefully, on Sunday, 10th November, 2019, at the Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy, with his loving family by his side. Charlie, aged 87 years of Cardenden. Beloved husband to the late Ena, a loving dad to Lynn, Maureen, Mandy, Derek and the late Charlie, also a devoted grandad and great-grandad and a friend to many, who will be sadly missed. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Monday, 25th November, at 12.45 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for the Victoria Hospice, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Nov. 14, 2019