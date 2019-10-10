|
GIVENS Charles (Chic) Peacefully, at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, 30th September, 2019, Chic, aged 89 years, of Kirkcaldy. Beloved husband to the late Ann, a loving father to Alan, Carole and Irene, a doting grandad and great-grandad, also a friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 15th October, at 2.15.p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given for A.R.M.S. if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 10, 2019