CUMMING Charles Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy on Saturday, 12th October, 2019, Charles (Charlie), aged 81 years, loving husband of Pat, much loved dad of Kenna and Keith, father-in-law of Nigel and Gillian, grandad of Christopher, Brodi and Brogan, great-grandad of Annabella, brother to Jean and great-uncle to Ella. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Charlie will be held at Leven Golfing Society on Saturday, 26th October, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. There will be an opportunity at the service to make a donation in Charlie's memory for the ongoing work of both Poppy Scotland and The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association in Forfar.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 23, 2019