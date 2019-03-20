Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cecilia ALLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecilia ALLAN

Notice Condolences

Cecilia ALLAN Notice
ALLAN Cecilia Peacefully, at home, on 9th March, 2019, after a long illness, fought with great courage and dignity, Cecilia, aged 80 years, of Leven (formerly Kirkcaldy), devoted wife of Jimmy, much loved mum of Gail, James, Scot and Heather, loving mother-in-law and a cherished gran and great-gran. Cecilia will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral service to take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 26th March, at 10.15 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but there will be an opportunity to make a donation in Cecilia's memory on leaving the service, if you so wish, for the ongoing work of Marie Curie Cancer Care.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.