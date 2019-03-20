|
ALLAN Cecilia Peacefully, at home, on 9th March, 2019, after a long illness, fought with great courage and dignity, Cecilia, aged 80 years, of Leven (formerly Kirkcaldy), devoted wife of Jimmy, much loved mum of Gail, James, Scot and Heather, loving mother-in-law and a cherished gran and great-gran. Cecilia will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral service to take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 26th March, at 10.15 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but there will be an opportunity to make a donation in Cecilia's memory on leaving the service, if you so wish, for the ongoing work of Marie Curie Cancer Care.
Published in Fife Today on Mar. 20, 2019
