Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
09:30
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
CRUICKSHANK Cecil Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy on Tuesday, 8th October, 2019. Cecil, aged 85 years, of Kirkcaldy. Much loved dad, brother, grandad and great-grandad.
Sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Monday, 21st October, at 9.30 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Dementia Scotland, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 17, 2019
