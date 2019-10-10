|
PYTLAK Cathy Peacefully, at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday, 5th October, 2019. Cathy, aged 84 years of Kirkcaldy. A beloved mum of Peter and James, much loved sister of Ken and Ena, a doting gran and great-gran, a much loved mother-in-law, also a friend to many.
Cathy will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Thursday, 17th October, at 2.15 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for the Marie Curie Nurses, if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on Oct. 10, 2019