|
|
|
STOKES Cathleen After a short illness, at Queen Margaret Hospice, on Friday, 21st June, 2019, Cathleen, aged 69 years, of Coaltown of Wemyss (retired teacher), beloved sister of Maureen and sister-in-law of John also a dear friend to many. She will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Tuesday, 2nd July, at 3.00 p.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the service for Macmillan Cancer Support if so desired.
Published in Fife Today on June 27, 2019
Read More