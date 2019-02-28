Home

Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
09:30
Kirkcaldy Crematorium
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:45
Salvation Army Hall
Hill Street
Kirkcaldy
Catherine MILLAR Notice
MILLAR Catherine Peacefully, on Wednesday, 20th February, 2019, Catherine, aged 89 years, of Kirkcaldy. Dearly loved wife of the late Andrew, devoted mum to Margaret, Linda and Janis, proud mother-in-law to Greg and a brilliant gran to Emma and Martin. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, 8th March, at 9.30 a.m., thereafter to a Thanksgiving service to celebrate the life of Catherine at the Salvation Army Hall, Hill Street, Kirkcaldy at 10.45 a.m. All are welcome to attend both services.
Published in Fife Today on Feb. 28, 2019
